A global manufacturing company headquartered in a town with around 700 people just invested $12 million into automating its facility that produces center pivot irrigation systems. The company is also investing in local infrastructure and skill building programs in hopes of attracting and retaining workforce in the tiny town near the Nebraska-Kansas border.

Reinke Manufacturing recently unveiled the results of a massive investment in upgrading the robotics technology at its global headquarters in Deshler, Nebraska. Reinke leadership say the increased automation won’t take jobs away from human workers. To the contrary, they anticipate the move could entice more workers to stay and pursue career opportunities closer to home.

SPN reporter Ben Goeser had the chance to see the new robots firsthand, and learn about the collaboration happening between local industry, economic development agencies and educational institutions to help bolster the future of Thayer County and its 5,000 residents.

