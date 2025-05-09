Don’t Panic Labs (DPL) originally started as a product development arm of Nebraska Global, building tech products and companies for the venture capital fund. Over the years the software development and innovation consulting company expanded to work with other startups and existing companies in 20 states.

On Friday Don’t Panic Labs hosted an open house and ribbon cutting to mark its 15th anniversary and celebrate the opening of new offices in Lincoln’s Telegraph District.

Read more about the extensive contributions DPL has made to the Nebraska startup ecosystem and what the company has planned for the future in the story on SPN.