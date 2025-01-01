If you’ve been around the Nebraska startup or tech community for a while, you’re probably familiar with Workshop CEO Rick Knudtson. An Omaha native, he’s been a champion of Midwest entrepreneurship since the early days of SPN — before any kind of ecosystem existed in Nebraska.

In fact, startups are the only career path that Rick ever pursued. Today, Rick is a serial entrepreneur with a successful acquisition under his belt. The Omaha-based companies that he cofounded have attracted tens of millions of dollars in investment.

Ever the community builder, Rick prides himself on mentoring other founders and showcasing the possibilities that exist far away from the coasts while encouraging more people to start companies right here.

Read all about Rick’s journey as a prominent — and early — contributor to building the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Nebraska in the latest installment of the SPN Ecosystem Project.