- There’s still time to register for the Midwest Entrepreneurship Conference hosted by the UNO Center for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Franchising, Friday April 18 at The Granary in Ralston.
- Join the Small Business Administration District Office online for a virtual event: Selling Your Business and Succession Planning – Developing An Exit Strategy For Your Business, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22.
- Meet business owners and connect with Rural Prosperity Nebraska at the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference in North Platte, Wednesday, April 23 and Thursday, April 24.
- Attend UNeMed Idea Pub: Morning Edition, Thursday, April 24, 9-11 a.m., at The Catalyst in Omaha.
- Sign up for the next E-Commerce & Friends Meetup with Sarah Spooner, Owner of Four Sisters Boutique, Thursday, April 24, 5:30-7 p.m., at Elevator in Omaha.
Upcoming events, April 16
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply