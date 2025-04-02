- Register for the Maximizing Sales Productivity: Working Smarter Not Harder Lunch and Learn at Elevator in Omaha, Tuesday, April 8, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Sign up for Trademark Basics Boot Camp (Virtual) Module 2: Registration Process from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ,Tuesday, April 8, 1-2:30 p.m.
- Join the Intro to U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Programs & Services information session at the SBA Nebraska District Office in Omaha, Wednesday, April 9, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
- RSVP to Top 10 Startup Essentials at The Combine in Lincoln, Thursday, April 10, 4-5:30 p.m.
- You’re invited to the first-ever joint VC Office Hours with UNL Husker Venture Fund and UNO Maverick Venture Fund, Friday, April 11, 2-5 p.m., at Mammel Hall, Room 162 on the UNO Aksarben Campus in Omaha.
Upcoming events, April 2
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply