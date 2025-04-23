- Check out the Roots & Revival Market featuring local artisans dedicated to sustainable practices and reuse, Saturday, April 26, 4-8 p.m., at Turbine Flats in Lincoln.
- Register for the next Nebraska Women in STEM virtual event: A conversation with Dr. Monica Stoops and Dr. Jessye Wojtusik to hear about pioneering conservation efforts at the Omaha zoo, at 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 29.
- There are still a few tickets left for the Piece by Piece: Building the Future of Startup Investing summit, happening Thursday, May 1 at The Catalyst in Omaha.
- Sign up for the next AI Omaha Meetup, Leveraging Intelligent Tools to Build Better Software at Buildertrend in Omaha, Thursday, May 1, 5-7 p.m.
- Get your ticket for the Infotec conference, Monday, May 5 at Kiewit Luminarium in Omaha.
Upcoming events, April 23
