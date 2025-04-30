Upcoming events, April 30

- Register for Infotec 2025 on Monday, May 5 at Kiewit Luminarium in Omaha.
- Sign up for the free National Small Business Week Virtual Summit from SCORE and SBA, May 6-7.
- Join SourceLink Nebraska for Business Connect Resource Coaching at the Columbus Innovation Center in Columbus on May 6, 7, 8.
- Learn about crowdfunded microloans as a means to finance your business at the Kiva Lunch & Learn on Friday, May 9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development in Lincoln.
- Check out Spring 2025 Open Studios at the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts on the UNL campus, Friday, May 9, 5-8 p.m.
