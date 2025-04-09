Upcoming events, April 9

- Register for Successful Inventing Series: Legal Protection and Early-Stage Funding (Virtual) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Saturday, April 12, 12:30-2 p.m.
- RSVP for the 38th Annual New Venture Competition Pitch Finals at Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, 1-3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 15, immediately followed by the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship Entrepreneur Award Celebration starting at 3:45 p.m.
- Sign up for One-on-One Resource Coaching to Help Your Business Succeed: SourceLink Nebraska Business Connect, at the Grand Island Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center, Tuesday, April 15 – Thursday, April 17, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Attend the virtual session from NBDC APEX Accelerator, Intro to Federal Government Contracting, Thursday, April 17, 9-10:45 a.m.
- Check out the next Scale Omaha, Operator to CEO: Karen Borchert on Building & Leading Startups, Thursday, April 17, 4-6 p.m. at The Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
