- 5 Things: Tech Talk with Werner EVP & CIO Daragh Mahon
- New CANalytics conference to showcase local data science talent
- A new look and questions for Prairie Portraits
- Food and water security focus of the 2025 Water for Food Global Conference at UNL
- AIM Institute revives the Infotec conference this spring
- Nebraska Journalism Trust is hiring an assistant editor to work with SPN and other publications under our organizational umbrella.
Updates from around the ecosystem, April 2
ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
