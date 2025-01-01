Silicon Prairie Startup Week is coming back October 6-11. Last year’s inaugural event brought together communities across cities, blending the best of Omaha and Lincoln Startup Weeks into a single, unified experience. This year we’re leveling up and we want your ideas to help shape the programming.

Let us know what events you’d like to see return or how you’d like to contribute your expertise or space during the week. The event submission form is now live.

This year’s theme expands to spotlight the role of storytelling and entrepreneurship in economic development and economic mobility. Expect new panels, workshops and community-led discussions focused on ecosystem storytelling, equitable growth and entrepreneurship as tools for upward mobility.

Find out more and help shape the week here.