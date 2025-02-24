Silicon Prairie News and Technical.ly launched an editorial partnership to share stories about innovation and entrepreneurship between the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. This week I’m headed to Philly Tech Week to discuss the role of ecosystem storytellers located outside of Silicon Valley and the coasts.

The first story in our collaborative publishing effort was posted today. In it, we compare robotics investment in Southwestern Pennsylvania and Nebraska. Both areas are using federal Build Back Better funding to tackle shared challenges like workforce shortages and slow regional growth by focusing on robotics and automation to strengthen their economies, even leveraging similar strategies.

Read about the progress so far and what other regions hoping to bolster their robotics infrastructure can learn from our experience in the story on SPN.