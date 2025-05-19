Prairie Portraits: Glen Lambert

Meet Glen Lambert, Metaverse Developer / Co-organizer @ 1 Million Cups Omaha

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

What inspired me was seeing the disconnect between innovation and access — especially for youth, underserved communities and early-stage founders who have big ideas but limited support. Through 1 Million Cups I realized the power of community and conversation in closing that gap.

I became an entrepreneur and advocate to create platforms — like YouStudioTv Inc. and MetaBuildrs — where education, technology and real-world impact meet. My goal is to build inclusive ecosystems that empower others to grow, contribute and thrive.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

I’d tell myself to trust the process, lean into the uncomfortable and start before I feel ready. You don’t need all the answers to begin — just a clear purpose and a willingness to learn. I’d also remind myself that asking for help is a strength, not a weakness. The right people will show up when you’re aligned with your mission and willing to serve others first.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I stay motivated by reconnecting with my “why” — the youth who feel unseen, the communities left out of the innovation economy and the dreamers who just need someone to believe in them. When things feel stagnant, I return to the mission: to use immersive tech and entrepreneurship as a force for good. Sometimes, I step back, get quiet and visualize what success looks like — and then I take one small action toward it.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge was balancing vision with sustainability — building innovative platforms without burning out or compromising the mission. I overcame it by developing strong partnerships, like working with Habitat for Humanity of Omaha and connecting with support systems like the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC), 1MC Omaha and SPN. I also learned to set boundaries, value my time and charge what I’m worth so I could continue showing up at my highest level.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

Support comes through collaboration, storytelling and resource-sharing. I’m looking to connect with leaders, educators, funders and builders who believe in bridging education, technology and equity. Whether it’s helping get the word out about the MetaBuildrs BootCamp, sponsoring Metaverse education licenses for schools or inviting me to speak to your youth or startup community — I welcome every opportunity to co-create impact. Let’s grow Nebraska as the Midwest’s innovation hub, together.