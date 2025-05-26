Prairie Portraits: Marc Johnson

Meet Marc Johnson, Adjunct Instructor @ Bellevue University / Co-organizer @ 1 Million Cups Omaha / President-elect @ Nebraska Economics and Business Association (NEBA)

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I was a member of the second cohort of the University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick Venture Fund. This opportunity introduced me to the concept of venture capital, which in turn allowed me to learn more about entrepreneurship.

Even before joining the Maverick Venture Fund, I had an interest in the history of businesses and how they remained relevant in dynamic markets. However, my association with the Maverick Venture Fund enabled me to turn this passive fascination into tangible opportunities to meet stakeholders within the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Though it is difficult to predict the future and fully understand the exact state of emerging industries upon graduation from college, I would choose to gain more experience in coding and/or computer programming. Having technical skills combined with business skills learned from college courses may have allowed me to think of a startup idea that I could have experimented with during college.

However, I have made countless business connections, along with gaining invaluable educational and work experience that I would not wish to lose. I consider myself a lifelong learner, and if the opportunity presents itself in the future where I need to learn more of these skills, I will be eager to conquer this task.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

In all aspects of life, keeping a positive outlook is the best way to manage any situation. Using experience from previous situations which may have been similar allows me to incorporate effective actions to navigate each scenario. Though the result may not always be what is desired, remaining positive will increase the odds that the outcome will improve or at least make it easier to cope with the present circumstance.

Additionally, my experiences have taught me the importance of staying focused if I want to achieve a goal. Rather than be concerned by what others may think or let outside distractions divert the plan, staying on track and completing the necessary tasks to continue along my desired journey is necessary to be successful.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

Deciding my next career move upon graduation from the University of Nebraska at Omaha during COVID-19 in 2020 has laid the foundation for how my career has progressed.

During the Summer of 2020, I had to choose between whether to find a job or pursue graduate school. I decided that enrolling in the Master of Business Administration program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha was the most optimal choice. As a result of this decision, I was able to continue helping the Maverick Venture Fund as a mentor while pursuing a graduate degree. I also have continued to be able to meet various entrepreneurs and attend more startup-related events.

Had I not enrolled in the Master of Business Administration program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, I do not think that I would have become as connected to the entrepreneurial ecosystem as I am today.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

It is important for individuals who care about supporting the concept of entrepreneurship to remain active in the entrepreneurial community. If possible, invite other people you may know to attend entrepreneurial events. Even if someone is not an active entrepreneur or has no intention of starting their own business, it is important to communicate to potential attendees about the important networking opportunities that await at these events.

The only way for the local entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem to get larger is for more people to join. Spreading awareness about events and/or job postings by word of mouth and through digital media channels are actionable examples for encouraging more people to think about entrepreneurship as both a tangible part of the economy and a job creator.