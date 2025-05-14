Upcoming Events, May 14

- Join the weekly Founders and Friends Happy Hour, 4-6 p.m., Friday, May 16 at Bierhaus in Lincoln.
- Check out the No More Empty Pots Block Party on Saturday, May 17, 3-6 p.m. at the No More Empty Pots Food Hub in Omaha.
- Sign up for the Women in Technology in the Heartland May Mixer: Exploring Local User Groups, Monday, May 19, 5-7 p.m. at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Register for SourceLink Nebraska Business Connect One-on-One Resource Coaching happening May 20-22 at Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce in Kearney.
- RSVP to the next Scale Omaha — Built on Care: Paul Hogan’s Path from Omaha Roots to a Global Leader — Thursday, May 22 at The Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha, 4-6 p.m.
