Upcoming events, May 21

- Join the rescheduled Women in Technology of the Heartland May Mixer: Exploring Local User Groups, 5–7 p.m., Tuesday, May 27 at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Celebrate the grand opening of Catalyst, a new innovation hub and collaborative workspace in Omaha, on Wednesday, May 28 from 3–7 p.m.
- Catch the final Tech Talk of the spring season featuring Chris Dill, CIO of Kiewit Corporation, 8–9:30 a.m., Thursday, May 29 at Kiewit HQ in La Vista.
- Tune in virtually for a lunchtime session with Abhinaya Konduru, Partner at M25, as she shares early-stage fundraising insights, Thursday, May 29 from 12–1 p.m.
- Connect with fellow young professionals over lunch at the Young Professionals Grand Island May Luncheon, Friday, May 30 from 12–1 p.m. at Olive Garden.
