- Check out the new Founder Fridays Happy Hour Friday, May 30, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Mine City Brewing in Lincoln.
- Attend SourceLink Nebraska Resource Coaching at the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation in Chadron, June 3, 4, 5, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. MDT.
- Check out B.A.I.L. Open Office Hours Wednesday, June 4, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the GROW Nebraska Women’s Business Center. Bail stands for banker, accountant, insurance, legal.
- RSVP for the next Nebraska Innovation Studio Robotics Speaker Series featuring Peeq Pro Co-founder Tom Chapman, Wednesday, June 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Nebraska Innovation Studio in Lincoln.
- Register by June 1 for AI Breakfast Briefing presented by Cox Business on Thursday, June 19, 8-9:30 p.m. at the Scott Conference Center in Omaha.
Upcoming events, May 28
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply