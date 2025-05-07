- Learn about crowdfunded microloans as a means to finance your business at the Kiva Lunch & Learn on Friday, May 9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development in Lincoln.
- Register for the Successful Inventing Series: Licensing Your Product or Concept (Virtual) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Saturday, May 10, 12:30-2 p.m.
- Use code SPN to save 30% on registration for the CANalytics conference in Omaha on Thursday, May 15 in downtown Omaha.
- Join Nebraska Enterprise Fund for the Small Business Resource Fair at the Venue at the Highlander Accelerator in Omaha, Thursday, May 15, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- RSVP to the NMotion Spring Showcase, Thursday, May 15, 6-8 p.m., at the Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
Upcoming events, May 7
