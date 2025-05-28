- Tell us what events you want to see at Silicon Prairie Startup Week in October 2025
- New Nebraska Chamber president wants to build connections and certainty among state businesses
- Meet 1 Million Cups Omaha co-organizer Marc Johnson in the latest Prairie Portrait
- CodeBuddy closes $872k seed round to expand AI powered software development platform
- CANalytics conference calls for the strategic use of data for business success
Updates from around the ecosystem, May 28
