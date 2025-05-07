- Meet Build Más founder Claudia Munoz Najar in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Greater Omaha Chamber announces new department to counter brain drain
- Young professionals’ survey highlights challenges and opportunities for Omaha employers
- UNK 2025 Light It Up Awards Ceremony recognizes entrepreneurial leaders on campus and in the community
- New SPN partnership with Technical.ly to expand startup storytelling between Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions
Updates from around the ecosystem, May 7
·
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply