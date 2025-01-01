The Techstars global startup network and accelerator has selected the Omaha and Lincoln region to participate in its first-ever cohort of community partners. The Techstars Startup Community Partnerships program will funnel programming and resources to entrepreneurs in Nebraska over the course of four years.

The greater Omaha region, including Lincoln, is the only Techstars community partner located in North America, and is one of just three cities in the inaugural cohort. The other cities are Istanbul, Turkey and Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

