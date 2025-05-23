A new innovation district is underway in North Omaha, raising hopes for investment and revitalization, but also concerns about displacement and transparency. The North Omaha innovation district is being developed under the direction of the Omaha Inland Port Authority board with support from a group of national real estate and economic development consultants.

Leaders say the mixed-use development will draw inspiration from similar districts already established in Atlanta, Kansas City and Indianapolis. However, as planning continues residents are asking whether the district will reflect their needs or those of outside developers.

Learn more about where the project stands and what local residents had to say at a recent community meeting in the story on SPN.