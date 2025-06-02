Prairie Portraits: Teresa Stastny

Meet Teresa Stastny, Founder & CEO @ SLEEK’D Marketing / Host @ Becoming Obsessed Podcast / Co-founder & COO @ Creative Law Foundry

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

Freedom. Even in college, I knew I didn’t want to “work for the man.” I wanted to explore curiosities, travel the world and make it a little better wherever I went. Heck! I still prioritize these three things!



And fear. I was afraid that if I worked for a big corporation, I would be inadvertently contributing to a negative impact in parts of the company I couldn’t control. Say, the promotion of overconsumption, deforestation, making a billionaire more money … the list goes on …

As I started my first business, as a wedding photographer/videographer, I quickly realized I had a skill that many other creative business owners hadn’t quite mastered: the behind-the-scenes magic of making a business work.

I just got it. I understood the business of running a business. I knew that I didn’t know it all. (Oh boy, how much I still don’t know!) But I found myself helping other successful business owners fix their systems and selling-machines, improve their branding, messaging and marketing, and most importantly, prioritize paying themselves.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Two things:

The timeline does not exist. And the 80/20 rule is your best friend.

We use time as an excuse all the time — pun intended. Too late. Too early. Not enough of it. But once you stop viewing time as a deadline and start treating it as a tool, you take the pressure off. You realize there’s no behind. No perfect pace. Just your pace.

So how is time a tool? Well, sometimes the only way to make something work is to give it time. You can’t overthink yourself to clarity. You can’t rush trust. And no matter how hard you stare, you can’t make a flower bloom before it’s ready. Some of the most important work happens in the white space, when we let things breathe, form and flow in their own time.

The second thing: There’s no prize for being the busiest.

No gold star. No finish line. Just burnout … and maybe a stress rash. It’s so easy to fall into the trap of believing doing more means being more. We’ve been sold the lie that our worth is tied to how much we produce. But your value isn’t found in checkboxes or calendar invites.

But have you ever noticed that “business” is literally spelled like “busyness”? (Or at least how I think “busyness” should be spelled.) Running a business will become as busy as you’ll let it. But that doesn’t mean it’s working. So, the next time you catch yourself replying “no” to cold emails just to … keep working? That’s not momentum. That’s your cue to log off. To rest. To recalibrate. So you can come back later and do work you love — and actually move that needle.

Okay, make it three: Spend more time with yourself.

Get quiet enough to hear yourself. Be brave enough to ask: Is this working for me? And remember, you’re allowed to slow down. To rest. To quit, pivot and change. To “fall behind,” whatever that means. This is where you find the real meaning of “success.”

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I treat my work like a playground, not a checklist.

Yes, there are deadlines. Yes, there are things that need to get done. But the second I start operating from “I have to” instead of “I get to,” I know it’s time to zoom out and find the fun again.

I stay motivated by chasing curiosity. By giving myself space to try something different. Talk to someone new. Learn a weird fact. Go down a rabbit hole that might turn into something … or might just be a weird afternoon. And when everything feels like too much, I step away. I give myself permission to do the bare minimum for a day, or three.

My super secret trick for writer’s block, or just feeling stuck?

Go on a hike. Try a ridiculous hobby. Get out of your own head and care about something that has nothing to do with YOU.

Feeling unmotivated doesn’t always mean something is wrong. But it might be your mind, body or soul trying to tell you something.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

I don’t know that this is my biggest challenge, but it’s definitely my most present and persistent one: Taking work too seriously. Getting wrapped up in outcomes and deliverables, and forgetting the bigger picture. Missing the forest for the trees.



My last two answers probably make a lot of sense right about now.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

Be loud about what you’re building.

Loud doesn’t mean obnoxious. It means visible. Post about it. Talk about it. Invite others in. The more we show up for ourselves and each other, the stronger our creative and entrepreneurial ecosystem becomes.

And if you want to keep the conversation going, listen to my podcast, Becoming Obsessed. It’s where I talk to founders, creatives and explorers — many of them from Nebraska — about what it really takes to build a life you love. If you’ve got a story to share, reach out. I’d love to hear it.