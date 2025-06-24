Sign up for the Silicon Prairie Startup Week waitlist

Silicon Prairie Startup Week is coming back, October 6-11, with events in the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas. Join the waitlist to be the first to know when even registration goes live.

Join us for an exciting lineup of educational events, interactive workshops and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration across the Nebraska startup community. This year will feature special guests, expanded topics and new opportunities for connection over a multi-day, multi-location event series designed specifically for entrepreneurs and innovators in Nebraska.

Whether you’re a founder, investor or just passionate about startups, this is your chance to connect with the vibrant Silicon Prairie community.

Sign up today to be the first to be notified when event registration officially opens. Space is limited for some events.