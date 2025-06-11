upcoming events, June 11

- Take advantage of free coworking at Elevator in Omaha, June 16-20.
- Register for the SCORE webinar Accessing Private Equity to Start and Grow a Company, Tuesday, June 17, 10-11:30 a.m. online.
- Attend the next Women in Technology in the Heartland meetup, Power up your LinkedIn presence at the LinkedIn office in Omaha, Tuesday, June 17, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Learn about Creating a Personalized AI Marketing Agent for your Business in the SCORE webinar online, Tuesday, June 17, 12-1 p.m.
- RSVP to the NMotion Startup Solstice, 12-5 p.m. on Friday, June 20 at Ashland Brewing Company in Ashland.
