upcoming events, June 18

- RSVP to the NMotion Startup Solstice, 12-5 p.m. on Friday, June 20 at Ashland Brewing Company in Ashland.
- Sign up for Discover I-Corps: A new pathway for innovation impact, online Wednesday, June 25, 10-11 a.m.
- You’re invited to the 2025 Midwest Madness Championship Celebration at the Dock at Millwork Commons in Omaha, 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25.
- Attend the next Idea Pub: Morning Edition, 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, June 26 at Catalyst in Omaha.
- Register for the Tech Omaha Summer Party at Slowdown in Omaha, Thursday, June 26, 5-9 p.m.
