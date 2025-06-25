upcoming events, june 25

- RSVP for the Tech Omaha Summer Party at Slowdown in Omaha, Thursday, June 26, 5-9 p.m.
- There’s still time to register for the Midlands African Chamber Pitch Black Conference on Friday, June 27 at Embassy Suites Downtown in Omaha.
- Check out the new Founder Fridays Happy Hour Friday, June 27, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Mine City Brewing in the Haymarket in Lincoln.
- Sign up for From Likes to Leads: A Digital Marketing Power Hour, online 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday, July 8.
- Join the Great Plains SBIR Alliance, including NBDC’s Josh Nichol-Caddy, for Navigating USDA SBIR/STTR: A Beginner’s Guide for Startups, Small Businesses & Researchers, online Tuesday, July 8, at 1 p.m.
