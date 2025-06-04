Upcoming events, June 4

- Join the next AI Omaha Meetup, Real-World AI – From Classrooms to Clinics, Thursday, June 5, 5-6:35 p.m. at The Reserves Network in Omaha.
- Sign up for the Business Toolbox Series | From Contacts to Collaborations, 8-9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 10 at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce in Lincoln.
- RSVP to Lunch & Learn | Build a Marketing Funnel You Actually Want to Follow, Tuesday, June 10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Elevator in Omaha.
- Register for the Business Ethics Alliance Summer Mind Candy Dialogue, Ethics of Sustainability: People, Planets, and Profits, Thursday, June 12, 7:15-9 a.m. at Fusion Medical Staffing in Omaha.
- Get your ticket to the NMotion Startup Solstice, 12-5 p.m. on Friday, June 20 at Ashland Brewing Company in Ashland.
