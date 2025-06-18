- Elevator to open new co-warehousing and office space in downtown Lincoln
- Meet Nebraska Enterprise Fund Executive Director Jim Reiff in Prairie Portraits
- Norfolk’s business-led child care collaborative offers a new model for Nebraska
- Open Range launches to support Nebraska startup ecosystem
- Thanks to everyone who submitted ideas for 2025 Silicon Prairie Startup Week! If that’s you, be on the lookout for a follow up message from the SPN team sometime after June 24.
Updates from around the ecosystem, June 18
