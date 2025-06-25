- Omaha Performing Arts introduces SoundShirt to expand accessibility at live events
- The Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute is looking for a new executive director
- Sign up for the Silicon Prairie Startup Week waitlist
- Meet Laurel Oetken of Open Range in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Thanks to everyone who submitted ideas for 2025 Silicon Prairie Startup Week! If that’s you, be on the lookout for a follow up message from the SPN team on or after June 26.
updates from around the ecosystem, June 25
