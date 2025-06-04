- State leaders continue to support small businesses despite budget cuts and tariffs
- Five Things: Takeaways from the Builders Conference at Philly Tech Week
- Meet marketing expert Teresa Stastny in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Apply to speak at the annual Tech Nebraska Summit in Omaha
- You still have time to share your ideas for Silicon Prairie Startup Week, October 11-16
Updates from around the ecosystem, June 4
