Apply to speak at Heartland Developers Conference by July 31

The AIM Institute is looking for expert speakers to present at its annual Heartland Developers Conference (HDC), a two-day software development conference for tech professionals. The deadline to submit speaker proposals is July 31.

HDC 2025 will take place Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The event will include keynote speakers and breakout sessions in topics including cybersecurity, cloud computing and infrastructure, artificial intelligence, programming languages and frameworks, the software development life cycle and emerging technologies.

AIM is an Omaha-based nonprofit that seeks to grow the region’s tech sector through education and career training programs, outreach and events. HDC 2025 is a core component of AIM’s five-year strategy to double the organization’s impact, reach and resources under its new CEO Dala Alphonso. Earlier this year, AIM revived the Infotec conference in Omaha.

According to AIM, HDC attracts up to 1,000 attendees and offers multiple networking opportunities. You can get a sense of the event from SPN’s coverage of HDC 2024. .

Learn more about HDC 2025 and how to apply to be a speaker by going to the conference website. Selected speakers will be notified by Aug. 31.