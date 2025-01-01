The NCAA’s landmark $2.77 billion settlement is changing college athletics by letting schools share revenue directly with student-athletes for the first time. But in Nebraska, universities and student-athletes are dealing with unresolved issues, including roster limits, gender equity and how this change will alter the business of college sports.

The settlement stems from three consolidated lawsuits alleging that the NCAA illegally restricted athletes from profiting off their name, image and likeness (NIL) and from receiving a share of the massive revenues generated by collegiate sports. While it doesn’t settle all legal questions surrounding college athletics, it marks the clearest signal yet that the model of unpaid amateurism is nearing its end.

