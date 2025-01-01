In 2022 and 2023, a group of around 10 representatives from the startup community in Omaha and Lincoln took part in a program to accelerate entrepreneurship in Nebraska. They traveled to different cities, including Boston and Perth, Western Australia, on a mission to learn from peers and experts.

The goal: To define the “must-win battles” in order to move Nebraska forward with a cohesive effort to foster more entrepreneurship in the state. While the program ended in December 2023, the impact and outcomes continue to influence Nebraska’s ecosystem today more than ever.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (MIT REAP) coaches regions around the world to advance their startup ecosystems. The two-year program was the “nexus” that sparked Open Range.

Read more about Nebraska’s involvement in MIT REAP and the local impact in the story on SPN.