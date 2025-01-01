Nebraska’s healthtech scene may be young, but it shares surprising similarities with Philadelphia’s now-booming life sciences ecosystem and in some ways, it’s doing things better.

A new story from the SPN and Technical.ly partnership explores how both regions are growing academic partnerships, funding infrastructure and innovation pipelines in different ways. The story digs into the differences in startup mindset and how “Nebraska nice” might be both a strength and a challenge.

Read more about what’s working and what’s missing in the story on SPN.