|
Nebraska’s healthtech scene may be young, but it shares surprising similarities with Philadelphia’s now-booming life sciences ecosystem and in some ways, it’s doing things better.
A new story from the SPN and Technical.ly partnership explores how both regions are growing academic partnerships, funding infrastructure and innovation pipelines in different ways. The story digs into the differences in startup mindset and how “Nebraska nice” might be both a strength and a challenge.
Read more about what’s working and what’s missing in the story on SPN.
Upcoming Events
ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Have an announcement or event you’d like to share in an upcoming newsletter? Send it to tips@siliconprairienews.com.
Until next week!
Sincerely,
Ani Schutz, Reporter
This newsletter is sponsored by
Support SPN
Silicon Prairie News is published by the Nebraska Journalism Trust, a 501(c)(3) public charity
Copyright 2025 Nebraska Journalism Trust. All rights reserved.