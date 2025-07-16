- RSVP for Building Your Ideas Live with CodeBuddy RIDE livestream, online Friday, July 18 at 1 p.m.
- Sign up for NebraskaJS + Lincoln AI + Lincoln.Code Present – Embracing AI Developer Workflows at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln, Tuesday, July 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Start your day at 1 Million Cups on Wednesday, July 23 in Omaha, Grand Island, Lincoln or Norfolk.
- Check out the next Startup Shop Talk on Hiring & Firing, Friday, July 25, 3-4 p.m. at The Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha followed by happy hour at Kros Strain.
- There’s still time to register for Nebraska.Code, July 23-25, at the Cornhusker Marriott in Lincoln.
upcoming events, july 16
