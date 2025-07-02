upcoming events, july 2

- Sign up for From Likes to Leads: A Digital Marketing Power Hour, online 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday, July 8.
- Join the Great Plains SBIR Alliance, including NBDC’s Josh Nichol-Caddy, for Navigating USDA SBIR/STTR: A Beginner’s Guide for Startups, Small Businesses & Researchers, online Tuesday, July 8, at 1 p.m.
- Register for Free Cottage Food Law Training, Thursday, July 10, 6-8 p.m. at Heartland Workforce Solutions in Omaha.
- Check out the Startup Showcase at Intersect Coworking and Incubator in Norfolk, Monday, July 14, 6-8 p.m.
- RSVP to Omaha STEM Ecosystem STEM Connect Event: Connecting Pathways – The Evolution of AI, Tuesday, July 15, 4:30-7 p.m. at MCL Construction in Omaha.
