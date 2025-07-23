- Check out the next Startup Shop Talk on Hiring & Firing, Friday, July 25, 3-4 p.m. at The Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha followed by happy hour at Kros Strain.
- RSVP to South Dakota First Capital: Green Flags from an Investors Perspective with the Nebraska Startup Academy online Tuesday, July 29, 12-1 p.m.
- Attend UNeMed Idea Pub: Morning Edition, 9-10 a.m., on Thursday, July 31 at Catalyst in Omaha.
- The fourth annual Nebraska Small Business Conference is coming to Grand Island, Saturday, August 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Bilingual Spanish programming is available.
- RSVP to the Silicon Prairie News Open House, 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 7 at the SPN office in downtown Omaha.
upcoming events, July 23
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply