upcoming events, july 30

- Join the Founder Fridays weekly happy hour at Salt Mine City Brewing, Friday, August 1, 4-6 p.m. in Lincoln.
- The fourth annual Nebraska Small Business Conference is coming to Grand Island, Saturday, August 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Bilingual Spanish programming is available.
- RSVP to the Silicon Prairie News Open House, 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 7 at the SPN office in downtown Omaha.
- Sign up for the next Omaha AI Meetup – Smarter, Not Colder: Using AI to Strengthen Human Connection on Thursday, August 7, 5-6:45 p.m., at Catalyst in Omaha.
- Use the code EARLYBIRD to save 50% on Hustle Conference registration through Friday, August 15.
