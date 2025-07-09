- Check out the Startup Showcase at Intersect Coworking and Incubator in Norfolk, Monday, July 14, 6-8 p.m.
- Join the Marketing Your Small Business to Increase Sales and Profits webinar, Tuesday, July 15, 12-1:30 p.m.
- There’s still time to register for AgTech Connect, Wednesday, July 16, at Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln.
- Check out the next Scale Omaha: Paul Smith’s Journey from Tenaska Co-Founder to Millwork Commons Visionary, Thursday, July 17, 4-6 p.m. at the Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Attend the free Are You Building the Right Thing? NBDC + Don’t Panic Labs, Friday, July 18, 10 a.m-3 p.m. at UNO’s Mammel Hall in Omaha.
Upcoming events, July 9
