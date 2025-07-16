- Applications open for Nebraska Prototype Grant, but reduced funding puts program’s future in question
- Meet Lev Gringauz, SPN reporter and Report for America corp member
- Get to know Mosah Fernandez Goodman in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Two new co-working spaces open in Omaha as the city gains recognition for work-life balance
- MCC seeks community input with new campus in Sarpy County
updates from around the ecosystem, July 16
