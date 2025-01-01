The countdown to Silicon Prairie Startup Week has officially begun! The SPSW Pitch Competition sponsored by Open Range is accepting submissions now through Monday, Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Nebraska startups have the chance to win a $10,000 cash grand prize or be named the people’s choice winner and receive a $2,500 cash prize.

Five finalists will pitch live in front of judges and an audience of community members during SPSW.

Be the first to get a sneak peek at the SPSW event lineup before registration opens later this week. On Thursday, Aug. 7, you’re invited to an open house at SPN’s downtown Omaha headquarters for the unveiling of the 2025 lineup. There’s still time to RSVP to the open house below, or just show up for sweet and savory snacks and refreshing beverages. Hope to see you there!