Makers who want to operate out of a physical retail location have a new option to sell their wares. Makers Street in Omaha’s Old Market offers a shared storefront where local makers can sell handmade goods without the burden of running a store on their own. Since opening in June, the collective has become a launchpad for small businesses and a draw for residents and visitors alike.

The Makers Street model emphasizes a collaborative approach to retail with local makers sharing the rent and responsibility for staffing the storefront. The permanent location enables these local small businesses to sell their handmade goods year round instead of relying on seasonal markets and pop-ups to connect with customers in person.

