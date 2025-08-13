- Explore how to turn information into insight at Designing with Data: Turning Information into Insight, hosted by Women in Technology of the Heartland at Triage in Omaha on Tuesday, August 19, 5-6:45 p.m.
- Learn practical storytelling techniques at Master Business Storytelling and Content Repurposing in 60 Minutes Lunch & Learn, at Elevator in Omaha on Wednesday, August 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Join the next Scale Omaha event, Rooted Impact: Nancy Williams on Reimagining Growth, Wealth, and Connection, at the Ashton in Millwork Commons, Omaha, on Thursday, August 21, 4-6 p.m.
- Connect with founders at Founder Fridays Lincoln Happy Hour, at Salt Mine City Brewing in Lincoln every Friday, 4-6 p.m.
- Help launch the new Techstars Omaha program at the Kickoff + Happy Hour at The Dock in Millwork Commons, Omaha, on Monday, August 25, 6-7:30 p.m.
Upcoming events, Aug. 13
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply