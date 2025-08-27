- Attend the next UNeMed Idea Pub: Morning Edition, Thursday, Aug. 28, 9-11 a.m. at Catalyst in Omaha.
- You’re invited to Founders & Friends Happy Hour + Countdown to the JumpStart Challenge on Friday, Aug. 29, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Mine City Brewing in Lincoln.
- Learn about serving as a nonprofit board member at the info session from POC Collaborative and BoardBuild on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 6-7 p.m. at the Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- RSVP for Startup Strategies for New Entrepreneurs at The Combine on Lincoln Innovation Campus (remote option available), Thursday, Sept. 4, 12-1 p.m.
- Join AI Omaha for Generative AI at Kiewit: Laying the Foundation for Smarter Work, Thursday, Sept. 4, 5-6:45 p.m. at Kiewit La Vista.
SPSW Pitch Competition 🚀⚡️ Submit your pitch by Monday, Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m. CDT for your chance to win $10k. Learn more »
upcoming events, Aug. 27
Upcoming Events
