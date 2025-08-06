- Stop by the Silicon Prairie News Open House, 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 7 at the SPN office in downtown Omaha.
- The fourth annual Nebraska Small Business Conference is coming to Lincoln, Saturday, August 9, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the UNL City Campus. Bilingual Spanish programming is available.
- Register for the NDBC webinar – Navigating the Valley of Death: A Survival Guide for Startups on Tuesday, August 12, online 12-1:30 p.m.
- RSVP to the Master Business Storytelling and Content Repurposing in 60 Minutes Lunch & Learn at Elevator in Omaha, Wednesday, August 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Attend the next Scale Omaha event, Rooted Impact: Nancy Williams on Reimagining Growth, Wealth, and Connection, Thursday, August 21, 4-6 p.m., at the Ashton in Millwork Commons.
upcoming events, aug. 6
