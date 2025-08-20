- Check out Build It For Me Live! CodeBuddy Livestream Event, Friday, August 22, 1-2:30 p.m. online.
- Help launch the new Techstars Omaha program at the Kickoff + Happy Hour at The Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha on Monday, August 25, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Join Millwork Conversations featuring Laurel Oetken on Wednesday, August 27, 5-7 p.m., at The Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Register for the NBDC Meet the Buyers government contracting conference, Thursday, August 28 at The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Omaha.
- RSVP to Discover SourceLink Nebraska: Support to Start or Grow Your Business – Virtual, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday August 28.
upcoming events, august 20
