Access to capital remains one of the biggest hurdles for Nebraska small business owners. A new $500k microloan fund launched by the Nebraska Opportunity Exchange aims to change that.

The fund marks a first-time collaboration between the Urban League of Nebraska, Invest Nebraska and Nebraska Enterprise Fund. The initiative combines financing with training, mentorship and long-term support to prepare businesses for growth and sustainability. Business owners can apply for up to $50k in funding.

Upon completion of the capacity building programs that accompany the financing, business owners could become eligible for additional funding through partner lending organizations.

Learn more about NOE and what it takes to qualify in the story on SPN.