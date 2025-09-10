Upcoming events, Sept. 10

- RSVP for Pipeline PRO Fireside Chat with Dr. James Linder + Networking Happy Hour, Thursday, Sept. 11, 4:30-8 p.m. at the Catalyst in Omaha.
- Celebrate The Commonwealth Omaha Grand Opening, Friday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at The Commonwealth coworking space in Omaha.
- Join the Women in Technology of the Heartland’s “Building, Growing, Thriving: Women Tech Founders” on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m.-6:45 p.m. in Omaha.
- Register for Lunch & Learn with Tanner and Devon, Building Software as a Non-Developer on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 11:25 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- The Nebraska Women of Color in Tech Meetup is on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln.
