upcoming events, Sept. 17

- Learn All About I-Corps – Unlocking Innovation with the Great Lakes I-Corps Hub, online 12-1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 18.
- Register for Unlock Your Team’s Potential: Hiring and Developing for Growth Thursday, Sept. 18, 4-5 p.m. at The Combine on Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
- Join the next Scale Omaha event, From Founder to Ecosystem Builder: A Fireside Chat with Tom Chapman, Thursday, Sept. 18, 4-6 p.m., at The Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha
- Attend Millwork Conversations with Dave Nelson of Secret Penguin on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 5-7 p.m., at The Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha
- RSVP to E-Commerce & Friends Meetup + Social – Sarah Spooner, Owner of Four Sisters Boutique, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 5:30-7 p.m. at Elevator in Omaha.
