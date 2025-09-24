- You’re invited to UNeMed Idea Pub: Morning Edition at Catalyst in the EDGE District in Omaha, Thursday, Sept. 25, 9-11 a.m.
- Check out local and national talent at Omaha Comedy Festival across multiple venues in Little Bohemia in Omaha, Sept. 25-28.
- Join the 10 Hour Challenge X JumpStart Challenge, Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Don’t Panic Labs in the Telegraph District in Lincoln.
- Attend Business Connect – Ideas to Action: Grand Island & Hastings Entrepreneurs, Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center in Grand Island.
- Register for Silicon Prairie Startup Week events, Oct. 6-11, at multiple locations in Lincoln and Omaha.
upcoming events, Sept. 24
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply